Copper Blues Downtown Phoenix
Kitchen
The Copper Blues Kitchen is a fusion of your favorite comfort foods and elevated pub fare perfectly designed to complement the excitement and vibrancy of our live entertainment!
Cocktails
Cocktails are the focus at Copper Blues combining flavors and presentation that match the energy of the room.
Our craft cocktails aren't just drinks; they're a harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation perfectly complementing the rhythm of the live music that graces our stage seven nights a week. Get ready to raise your glass to an unforgettable night where music and mixology collide in perfect harmony!
Music
Copper Blues features the best live music 7 nights a week with acoustic acts for happy hour and killer bands on the weekends! Come see the best cover bands without a cover charge and don’t miss other special events with DJs, tribute bands and more!
February
-
Live Music
I’m With the Band Ft. The Instant ClassicsThursday February 01, 2024 @ 9:00PM
-
Live Music
Jay AllanFriday February 02, 2024 @ 4:00PM
-
Live Music
The JJ’sFriday February 02, 2024 @ 8:30PM
-
Live Event
Barbra Seville’s Bacon & Leggs Drag BrunchSaturday February 03, 2024 @ 11:00AM
-
Live Music
Rio GrandeSaturday February 03, 2024 @ 8:30PM
-
Live Music
Brady GreySunday February 04, 2024 @ 7:00PM
-
Live Music
Aaron LovelessMonday February 05, 2024 @ 7:00PM
-
Live Music
The Kruse BrothersTuesday February 06, 2024 @ 7:00PM
-
Live Music
TaideWednesday February 07, 2024 @ 7:00PM
-
Live Music
I’m With the Band Ft. The Instant ClassicsThursday February 08, 2024 @ 9:00PM
-
Live Music
The Instant ClassicsFriday February 09, 2024 @ 8:30PM
-
Live Event
Barbra Seville’s Bacon & Leggs Drag BrunchSaturday February 10, 2024 @ 11:00AM
-
Live Music
NineBallSaturday February 10, 2024 @ 8:30PM
-
Live Music
Aaron LovelessMonday February 12, 2024 @ 7:00PM
-
Live Music
The Kruse BrothersTuesday February 13, 2024 @ 7:00PM
-
Live Event
Copper Candy ShopWednesday February 14, 2024 @ 6:00PM
-
Live Music
I’m With the Band Ft. The Instant ClassicsThursday February 15, 2024 @ 9:00PM
-
Live Music
Penny BillionairesFriday February 16, 2024 @ 8:30PM
-
Live Event
Barbra Seville’s Bacon & Leggs Drag BrunchSaturday February 17, 2024 @ 11:00AM
-
Live Music
HustlerzSaturday February 17, 2024 @ 8:30PM
-
Live Music
Kyle KovalchickSunday February 18, 2024 @ 6:00PM
-
Live Music
Aaron LovelessMonday February 19, 2024 @ 7:00PM
-
Live Music
The Kruse BrothersTuesday February 20, 2024 @ 7:00PM
-
Live Music
Jay Allan DuoWednesday February 21, 2024 @ 7:00PM
-
Live Music
I’m With the Band Ft. The Instant ClassicsThursday February 22, 2024 @ 9:00PM
-
Live Music
The NoiseFriday February 23, 2024 @ 8:30PM
-
Live Event
Barbra Seville’s Bacon & Leggs Drag BrunchSaturday February 24, 2024 @ 11:00AM
-
Live Music
SoulitifySaturday February 24, 2024 @ 8:30PM
-
Live Music
Jake DeanSunday February 25, 2024 @ 6:00PM
-
Live Music
Aaron LovelessMonday February 26, 2024 @ 7:00PM
-
Live Music
The Kruse BrothersTuesday February 27, 2024 @ 7:00PM
-
Live Music
George RuizWednesday February 28, 2024 @ 7:00PM
-
Live Music
I’m With the Band Ft. The Instant ClassicsThursday February 29, 2024 @ 9:00PM
Reservations
We fill up fast and recommend planning ahead so make sure to find a table below and we’ll save your seats!
Make A Reservation
Book Your Special Event
We throw killer parties so let us know what you're looking for and we'll go above and beyond to make you look like a Rock Star!