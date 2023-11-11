Skip to main content
Kitchen

The Copper Blues Kitchen is a fusion of your favorite comfort foods and elevated pub fare perfectly designed to complement the excitement and vibrancy of our live entertainment!

Cocktails

Cocktails are the focus at Copper Blues combining flavors and presentation that match the energy of the room.

Our craft cocktails aren't just drinks; they're a harmonious fusion of tradition and innovation perfectly complementing the rhythm of the live music that graces our stage seven nights a week. Get ready to raise your glass to an unforgettable night where music and mixology collide in perfect harmony!

Music

Copper Blues features the best live music 7 nights a week with acoustic acts for happy hour and killer bands on the weekends! Come see the best cover bands without a cover charge and don’t miss other special events with DJs, tribute bands and more!

Live Event

January

February

March

Live Music
Two men standing against a desert background
The Kruse Brothers
Tuesday January 30, 2024 | 6:00PM
More Info
Live Music
Notes From Neptune
Notes from Neptune
Wednesday January 31, 2024 | 7:00PM
More Info
Live Music
I'm With the Band w/ The Instant Classics
I’m With the Band Ft. The Instant Classics
Thursday February 01, 2024 | 9:00PM
More Info
Live Music
Jay Allan
Friday February 02, 2024 | 4:00PM
More Info
Live Music
The JJ’s
Friday February 02, 2024 | 8:30PM
More Info
Live Event
Copper Blues | Barbra Seville's Bacon & Leggs | Every Saturday @ 11am | Starts at 11:00am & show starts at 11:15am | Must RSVP on Open Table.
Barbra Seville’s Bacon & Leggs Drag Brunch
Saturday February 03, 2024 | 11:00AM
More Info
Live Music
Two men playing guitar and singing into microphones
Rio Grande
Saturday February 03, 2024 | 8:30PM
More Info
Live Music
Brady Grey
Sunday February 04, 2024 | 7:00PM
More Info
Live Music
Two men standing against a desert background
The Kruse Brothers
Tuesday February 06, 2024 | 7:00PM
More Info
Live Music
I'm With the Band w/ The Instant Classics
I’m With the Band Ft. The Instant Classics
Thursday February 08, 2024 | 9:00PM
More Info
Live Music
NineBall
Saturday February 10, 2024 | 8:30PM
More Info
Live Music
Man wearing sunglasses playing guitar
Aaron Loveless
Monday February 12, 2024 | 7:00PM
More Info
Live Music
Two men standing against a desert background
The Kruse Brothers
Tuesday February 13, 2024 | 7:00PM
More Info
Live Event
Copper Candy Shop
Wednesday February 14, 2024 | 6:00PM
More Info
Live Music
I'm With the Band w/ The Instant Classics
I’m With the Band Ft. The Instant Classics
Thursday February 15, 2024 | 9:00PM
More Info
Live Music
Penny Billionaires
Penny Billionaires
Friday February 16, 2024 | 8:30PM
More Info
Live Event
Copper Blues | Barbra Seville's Bacon & Leggs | Every Saturday @ 11am | Starts at 11:00am & show starts at 11:15am | Must RSVP on Open Table.
Barbra Seville’s Bacon & Leggs Drag Brunch
Saturday February 17, 2024 | 11:00AM
More Info
Live Music
Hustlerz
Saturday February 17, 2024 | 8:30PM
More Info
Live Music
Kyle Kovalchick
Sunday February 18, 2024 | 6:00PM
More Info
Live Music
Man wearing sunglasses playing guitar
Aaron Loveless
Monday February 19, 2024 | 7:00PM
More Info
Live Music
Two men standing against a desert background
The Kruse Brothers
Tuesday February 20, 2024 | 7:00PM
More Info
Live Music
I'm With the Band w/ The Instant Classics
I’m With the Band Ft. The Instant Classics
Thursday February 22, 2024 | 9:00PM
More Info
Live Event
Copper Blues | Barbra Seville's Bacon & Leggs | Every Saturday @ 11am | Starts at 11:00am & show starts at 11:15am | Must RSVP on Open Table.
Barbra Seville’s Bacon & Leggs Drag Brunch
Saturday February 24, 2024 | 11:00AM
More Info
Live Music
Soulitify
Saturday February 24, 2024 | 8:30PM
More Info
Live Music
Jake Dean
Sunday February 25, 2024 | 6:00PM
More Info
Live Music
Man wearing sunglasses playing guitar
Aaron Loveless
Monday February 26, 2024 | 7:00PM
More Info
Live Music
Two men standing against a desert background
The Kruse Brothers
Tuesday February 27, 2024 | 7:00PM
More Info
Live Music
I'm With the Band w/ The Instant Classics
I’m With the Band Ft. The Instant Classics
Thursday February 29, 2024 | 9:00PM
More Info
interior photo of Copper Blues during a show

Reservations

We fill up fast and recommend planning ahead so make sure to find a table below and we’ll save your seats!

We throw killer parties so let us know what you're looking for and we'll go above and beyond to make you look like a Rock Star!

